Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Bogra, Bangladesh for Hire

Mahfuz riad

Dhaka, Gazipur, Bangladesh $20 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Web template design @ Envato Market Place

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Education

  • National University

    MBA‎

    2017

Skills

  • apps design
  • dashboard app
  • graphic design
  • html
  • landing page
  • product design
  • theme design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web page design
Mehedi Hasan Himel

Pro

Naogaon $20 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Atlantech Global

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Green University of Bangladesh

    BSc in CSE

    2018

Skills

  • remote job
  • startups
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
  • wireframing and prototyping
Shamima Nasrin

Pro

Natore, Bangladesh $30 (USD) per hour

About Shamima Nasrin

Hi, I'm Shamima. I'm working as a UI Designer & I can make your idea into a great useful design. Contact me for freelance or remote work Skype: shamima.mizan880

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Education

  • N.S Collage, Natore

    Hons

    2012

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • android design
  • design
  • home page
  • ios design
  • landing page
  • mobile interface design
  • web applications
  • web design
  • website layout design
  • website redesign
Arafat

Bogra, Bangladesh $30 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • adobe xd
