Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Bekasi, Indonesia for Hire
Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Bekasi, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
RandompopsyclePro
Jakarta, Indonesia
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- icon
- illustration
- isometric
- logo
- ui
- vector graphics
- web design
Risang KuncoroPro
Jakarta, Indonesia • $25 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Freelance Designer @ Plainthing Studio
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Education
-
Diponegoro University
Bachelor's Degree
2011
Skills
- Animation
- Figma
- UI Design
- UX Design
- adobe after effects
- adobe photoshop
- framer
- front-end development
- interaction design
Rahmadhana RamadanPro
Jakarta, Indonesia • $35 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI Designer @ One Week Wonders (OWWStudio)
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- interaction design
- landing page
- mobile app design
- responsive design
- ui
- user interface (ui)
- user research
- ux
- uxdesign
- web design
- wireframing and prototyping
Afnizar Nur GhifariPro
Jakarta, Indonesia • $20 (USD) per hour
About Afnizar Nur Ghifari
I’m passionate about all areas of design and I believe in design as a better approach to solving human problem. My interests in design include product design, user interface design, user experience design, technological design, and interaction design.
More of what I do:
• Doing user research for better understanding of users and business needs.
• Designing visual interfaces and interactions.
• Helping build consistent visual design across platforms.
• Building design system to unites product teams around a common visual language.
• Prototyping ideas using HTML/CSS/Javascript, React, Framer, Origami and Invision/Marvel.
• Collaborating with product managers, engineers, and other designers.
• Doing user testing to test the solution of the problem.
Feel free to get in touch with me!
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- design systems
- engineering
- interaction design
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design