Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Beirut, Lebanon for Hire

Mohamad Chalak

Beirut, Lebanon $25 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Lebanese French University (ULF)

    B.Sc.

    2020

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • app ui
  • ui kit
  • watch app
  • web design
Michel Achkar

Beirut

About Michel Achkar

◍ Senior UI/UX Designer
◍ 7 years: #uidesigner
◍ Design / Technology / Startups

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • mobile app ui
  • ui
  • user research
  • userinterface
  • ux
  • web design
Charbel Hajj

Beirut, Lebanon $50 (USD) per hour

About Charbel Hajj

Creative Director and Ui/Ux designer at Parabolae, a creative studio with focus on Brand Identities & Web Design.

Work History

  • Ideomancer @ Parabolae Studios

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • LAU Byblos

    B.A. Graphic Design

    2016

Skills

  • branding identity
  • creative direction
  • interaction design
  • uidesign
  • uiuxdesign
  • web design
  • webflow
Tania Rayes

Beirut, Lebanon

Work History

  • Freelance Graphic Designer @ Tania Rayes Design

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • American University of Beirut

    BFA in Graphic Design

    2014

Skills

  • brand identity
  • brand strategy
  • icon illustration
  • logo
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web design
