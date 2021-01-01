Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Barcelona, Spain for hire

Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Barcelona, Spain on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Stan

Stan

Pro

Barcelona, Spain $150 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Project Lead @ MUV

    2020 - 2021

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • analytics
  • animation
  • appdesign
  • ecommerce
  • graphic design
  • growth marketing
  • illlustration
  • interaction design
  • mobile app ui
  • product design
  • product strategy
  • social media strategy
  • strategy
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
David Felipe V

David Felipe V

Barcelona

About David Felipe V

UI Designer from Barcelona

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • app
  • mobile
  • motion
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframe
Dtail Studio

Dtail Studio

Agency

Barcelona, Spain $150 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Mobile Design
  • Product Design
  • Web Design
  • Illustration
Barbara Skrodzka

Barbara Skrodzka

Pro

Barcelona $55 (USD) per hour

Message

About Barbara Skrodzka

Freelance UX/UI designer

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Peddler.com

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • ui
  • usability testing
  • user research
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
