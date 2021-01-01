Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Bandung, Indonesia for hire
Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Bandung, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Ilham MaulanaPro
Bandung, Indonesia • $15 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- UX Design
- product design
- ui desgin
Jajang IrawanPro
Bandung, Indonesia • $20 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI / UX Designer @ Bizness Apps
2012 - 2015
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- design
- icon app design
- invision
- ios design
- marvel app
- mobile app designer
- prototype
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design
- wireframe
- zeplin
Hendra Gunawan
Bandung, Indonesia • $15 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UX/UI Deisnger @ Urbox
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Telkom University
BA
1994
Skills
- ux
- ☆ icons app icons
- ✍ uiux design
- ✎ graphic design
- ✐mobile app design
- ❒ web design
- ui design
Dicky IndrayanPro
Bandung • $15 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI Designer @ OWW Studio
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
University
Bachelor Degree of Science
2019
Skills
- design systems
- interaction design
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design