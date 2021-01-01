Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Austin, TX for hire

Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Austin, TX

Brandon Termini

Austin, TX $150 (USD) per hour

About Brandon Termini

Creative Design Partner at Handsome

Work History

  • Creative Design Parnter @ Handsome

    2010 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Academy of Art University

    BFA in advertising

    2010

Skills

  • art direction
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Jason Kirtley

Austin, TX $125 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • creative direction
  • design direction
  • mobile
  • responsive design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Funsize

Austin, Texas $135 (USD) per hour

About Funsize

A digital design agency that crafts industry leading experiences and products with inspiring teams around the world.

Welcome to our digital playground.

Specialties

  • Animation
  • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Illustration
  • Leadership
  • Mobile Design
  • UI / Visual Design
  • Product Design
  • UX Design / Research
  • Web Design
Brightscout

Austin, TX

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Illustration
  • Mobile Design
  • UI / Visual Design
  • Product Design
  • Web Design
