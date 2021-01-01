Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Adelaide, Australia for Hire
Adam Monster
Adelaide, Australia • $75 (USD) per hour
About Adam Monster
Creative Director @ Adam Monster Brand
Work History
Founder @ Adam Monster
2017 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
Victoria University
Bachelor of Arts
2011
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- art direction
- brand extension
- brand identity
- brand strategy
- branding
- lettering
- typography
Igor BubelPro
Adelaide, Australia • $45 (USD) per hour
About Igor Bubel
UI/UX Product Designer.
Work History
Art Director & Product Designer @ 3DSellers
2015 - 2018
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
Cam Gomersall
Adelaide, Australia • $60 (USD) per hour
About Cam Gomersall
Greetings, I'm Cam, a multi-disciplined designer from Australia and I specialise in branding & identity work. Thanks for checking out my profile. Let's chat!
Work History
Owner/Freelance Designer @ Cjgoms Design
2019 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
The University of Adelaide
Bachelor of Media - Graphic Design Major
2016
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
- branding and logo design
- illustration
- photography
- social media marketing
- ui
- videography
Joshua Braines-MeadPro
Adelaide, Australia • $25 (USD) per hour
About Joshua Braines-Mead
Freelance Designer // Organiser at The Design Kids
Work History
Co-Host @ The Design Kids
2020 – Present
Specialties
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Education
Flinders University
Bachelor of Information Technology (Digital Media)
2019