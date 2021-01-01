Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Accra, Ghana for Hire

Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Accra, Ghana on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

James Baduor

Accra - Ghana $50 (USD) per hour

About James Baduor

Tech Entrepreneur / Community Leader / Design Educator / No-Code Enthusiast / Webflow Developer

Work History

  • Co-founder @ Design Den

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Edward Yeboah

Accra - Ghana

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Rancard

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • KNUST

    BA Communication Design

    2016

Marlon Allen Jnr

Accra, Ghana $5 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • logo and branding
Rerdsystems

Accra, Ghana $10 (USD) per hour

About Rerdsystems

We are an I.T / Design Agency that believes in having a good time while doing what we love and we do love what we do .

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ rerdsystems

    2007 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • font creation
  • logo
  • print design
  • ui
