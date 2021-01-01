Freelance UI & Visual Designers in Accra, Ghana for Hire
Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Accra, Ghana on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
James Baduor
Accra - Ghana • $50 (USD) per hour
About James Baduor
Tech Entrepreneur / Community Leader / Design Educator / No-Code Enthusiast / Webflow Developer
Work History
-
Co-founder @ Design Den
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- logo
- ui
- ux
- web design
Edward Yeboah
Accra - Ghana
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Rancard
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
KNUST
BA Communication Design
2016
Marlon Allen Jnr
Accra, Ghana • $5 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- UI Design
- UX Design
- logo and branding
Rerdsystems
Accra, Ghana • $10 (USD) per hour
About Rerdsystems
We are an I.T / Design Agency that believes in having a good time while doing what we love and we do love what we do .
Work History
-
Senior Designer @ rerdsystems
2007 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- font creation
- logo
- print design
- ui