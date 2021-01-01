Hire freelance UI & visual designers in İzmir

Viewing 11 out of 100 freelance UI & visual designers in İzmir available for hire

  • Batuhan

    Batuhan

    Izmir, Turkey

    LabsOffice - Redesign - Omnichannel Retail Management Platform dashboard orders application ui interface design product saas platform management ecommerce omnichannel
    Superpeer - Video Livestream Analytics & Dashboard Screens metrics product interface design superpeer livestream stream video analytics dashboard
    All Accounts in One Wallet: Omni Dashboard money application ui product interface design accounts fintech wallet
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
  • Sertan Helvacı

    Sertan Helvacı

    Izmir, Turkey

    Wireframe Tool for iPad ui apple app design application graphic design wireframe tool wireframe ux ux tool ipad app app design tool design tool ipad
    Social Music App musician player spotify apple music social social music music app social media music player music design app design application app ui
    Finance Management: Payment Transactions assistant bills digital banking money transfer transfer payment bank web finance ui transactions banking
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Zeynep Fermancı

    Zeynep Fermancı

    İzmir

    Univera Business Portal Design vector portal blog card video card animation red clean design ux ui
    Dashboard UI Elements ui elements components form dropdown upload side menu chart table sale partnership orange blue clean dashboad design ux ui
    Aparavi Partner Portal Dashboard Design create form form management deal table bar chart portal partnership dashboad orange design ux ui
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Evren Karşıt

    Evren Karşıt

    İzmir, Turkey

    hyperservice. - Design Service Hero Page - Black & White clean hero landing design landing page landing hero design hero screen hero page hero black hero white hero clean ui black and white black white
    Educit v1 - Detail Page UI Design concept design ui detail screen detail page white ui mobile ui mobile white clean tutorial illustration app clean app
    Yoga & Meditation Mobile App UI Animation mobile fresh purple tutorial ui story search bar switch toogle yoga app meditation app yoga ui animation clean app
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Delaram-s🔺

    Delaram-s🔺

    İzmir, Turkey

    Bedroom render isometric abstract colors home 3ddesign 3dart art bedroom room house minimal illustration design 3d
    My fancy living room animation leaves leave design minimal illustration dribbble graphic design ui
    WOODS MAN gamedesign icon design illustration game ux
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Berktuğ Mutlu

    Berktuğ Mutlu

    Izmir, Turkey

    Logistic Landing Page blue illustration clean ui gradient flat design colour branding app ux ui
    Health App Design illustraion health app health design fitness app design fitness app health blue clean ui gradient flat design colour branding app ux ui
    Hiring Platform - Multi Step Form step form multistep form step signup form login form app register form login form register blue clean ui gradient flat design colour branding app ux ui
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Tutku Ünlü

    Tutku Ünlü

    Izmir, Turkey

    Triva - Travel Agency tourism trip vacation concept landing travel agency travelling blog post motion photography ux web minimal animation travel website blog ui ui design design
    Podi - Podcast ux design experience ui ux dashboard web panel ux mobile app mobile login sign up web app music listen geometric podcast design app design ui design figma
    Food Delivery - Mobile App Concept food delivery food food order food app ui app adobe xd ui design design app design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Samet Özkale

    Samet Özkale

    İzmir, Turkey

    Feedback Widget by Producter | producter.co ux design ui design ux ui customer feedback user feedback collect feedback feedback management popup tooltip widgetdesign productdesign product producter feedback widget feedback widget
    Producter Feedback Module v.1.0 customer feedback user feedback product feedback design menu list design list view listing feedback management feedback product design system ui web ui design ux product development product management web product product product design
    Landing Page Re-design for Heybooster websites web ui ux web ui web ux ui website design website web design webdesign web landing page web landing landing design landingpage landing page design landing page
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Yasin Ayaz Kalkan

    Yasin Ayaz Kalkan

    Izmir - Turkey

    18 March Çanakkale Victory simplicity art illustrator
    Motivation Badge month simplicity character badge
    Steel S design logo simplicity icon letter logotype monogram
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Onur Gür

    Onur Gür

    Izmir, TURKEY

    Batman - The Dark Knight Trilogy dark netflix uidesign component clean design uiux page landing batman movie popular shot popular best shot dribbble minimal figma web ux ui design
    Fitness App design app mobile component minimal dribbble best shot popular shot popular clean design user experience ui design ux ui colorful figma user interface design
    To Do App to do todo dribbble uiux app ui design mobile ui clean ui clean popular
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Seda Okutan

    Seda Okutan

    Izmir

    DPT-Turkey flat typography web design simple interface style color blue freelance website web uiux uxdesign ux uidesign ui design
    İzulas blue web design website web ux design ui design ux ui design color
    Dua Lipa Home Page🤘🏽 uidesign ux ui web design flat typography music style home ux ui color website minimal dualipa web design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

