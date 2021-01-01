Freelance UI & Visual Designers in İstanbul, Turkey for hire
Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in İstanbul, Turkey on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Omer ErdoganPro
Turkey, Istanbul • $60 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- mobile app ui
- product design
- uidesign
- web design
Sencer B. YılmazPro
Istanbul
About Sencer B. Yılmaz
UI & UX Designer, Co-Founder @Creathive
Work History
-
Co-Founder @ Creathive
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Akdeniz University
Fine Arts
2006
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- illustration
- ui
- ux
Turgay MutlayPro
İstanbul • $80 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI Designer & illustrator @ Freelance
2018 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- communication designer
- editorial design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- poster design
- ui
- visual design
Murat AkPro
Istanbul • $30 (USD) per hour
About Murat Ak
Sr. UI/UX Designer at PlusMinusOne
Work History
-
Ulker App @ Vizyoneks
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Education
-
Cukurova University
Computer Technologies and Programming
2008
Skills
- design
- mobile app
- ui
- ux
- web design