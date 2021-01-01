Hire freelance product designers in Provo, UT

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

  • Quintin Lodge

    Quintin Lodge

    Salt Lake City, UT

    Luna by Datastax minimal clean branding website webapp tech cassandra dashboard web layout app ux ui design
    Still working on the Non-Linear Website...😅 website web ux ui layout typography animation design
    nFlux Homepage marketing branding artificial intelligence design layout typography ai technology tech animation webflow ux website web
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Eric Hoffman

    Eric Hoffman

    Salt Lake City, Utah

    Flow Finance Landing Page data finance dashboad ui dark website landing page
    Route.com Website Is Now Live webpage app iphone ux ui marketing site animation website
    Hylyte Water iOS App application illustration mobile web app design 3d iphone interface ux ui ios app
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Nainoa Shizuru

    Nainoa Shizuru

    Salt Lake City, Utah

    GlobeKit - Responsive Menus menu responsive mobile website webgl web design ux ui transition minimal layout interface interactive globe design clean animation
    GlobeKit - Mobile Globe Detail View tooltip mobile website webgl web design ux ui transition minimal layout interface interactive globe design clean animation
    GlobeKit Website Refresh - FAQs Transition faq website webgl web design ux ui transition minimal layout interface interactive globe design clean animation
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Reform Collective

    Reform Collective

    Salt Lake City, Utah

    Source7 Site is Live! insurance insurtech industrial web design website icon animation art direction logotype typography logo branding
    Brainbase Marketing Site Now Live brand identity ux ui website marketing site
    Flow Finance Landing Page data finance dashboad ui dark website landing page
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Chase Estes

    Chase Estes

    Salt Lake City, UT

    Pattern Stickers invisible all seeing eye pencil nerd cube ecommerce pattern smiley face logo 8ball stickers
    Pattern Pattern Pattern marketplace blue logo monospace lettering tech wordmark ecommerce pattern
    Undisclosed Project identity branding supplies materials architecture marketplace wordmark logo a letter a unfinished building construction
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Underbelly

    Underbelly

    Salt Lake City, Utah

    Facebook Ads COVID Stickers stickerspub branding covid ads design stickers ads illustration
    Underbelly Core Values type underbelly typography
  • Jorrien Peterson

    Jorrien Peterson

    Heber, UT

    Palm & Pine sticker line art monoline badge coast shore lake alpine desert mountain forest tropical ocean pine tree palm
    Wonderland canyon waterall wonderland badge artists point lower falls national park yellowstone
    Friday Fells No. 19 peak badge sun mountain geometric minimal simple
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Ryan Sterling

    Ryan Sterling

    Lehi, Utah

    Health Coach Dashboard health app chat bot chat app chatbot chatting chat dashboard flat design dashboard template dashboard app dashboard design dashboard ui data dashboard data health coach coach health ux ui ui dashboard dashboard
    Pastimes dark mode outdoors mountain biking splash screen login screen splash login events activity outdoor dark ui dark mode ux ui mobile
    Pastimes Branding mobile ux backpacking skiing hiking activity outdoor mobile branding mobile app mobile ux branding ui branding ux ui app branding logo branding mark logo mark mark logo branding
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Geof Crowl

    Geof Crowl

    Salt Lake City, UT

    Air Lookout 2.0: Simpler Air Quality design ios app ios air quality air lookout
    Air Lookout: Apple WatchOS App vizualization sparkline apple watch watchos ios
    Air Lookout: Apple WatchOS Complications (Graphic Rectangular) vizualization chart graph apple watch watchos ios complication
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Non-Linear

    Non-Linear

    Salt Lake City, UT

    Luna by Datastax minimal clean branding website webapp tech cassandra dashboard web layout app ux ui design
    Still working on the Non-Linear Website...😅 website web ux ui layout typography animation design
    nFlux Homepage marketing branding artificial intelligence design layout typography ai technology tech animation webflow ux website web
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Adam Johnson

    Adam Johnson

    Provo, UT

    BYU websites icons cougar dinosaur website icons
    Read Keychain mustache lips women men read books keychain
    Lakeview Lions probono lion tshirt
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration

