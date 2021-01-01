Hire freelance product designers in Shenzhen

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 100 freelance product designers in Shenzhen available for hire

  • Jayden Chen

    Shenzhen China

    Icon2 3d c4d icon
    ICON ui icon
    Colorful icon icon illustration
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • June

    Shenzhen,China

    Currency
    Work collaboration design ui、ux
    Calendar
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
  • Xin Yan

    China Shenzhen

    Shopping trade holiday fashion game city shopping center shopping girl town street trading character shopping web illustration
    Senior monk - Quiet contemplation web temple purple landscape tree sunrise natural morning forest monk vector landing page illustration landscape illustration illustration magazine cover wallpaper package nature illustration
    Explore unknown landscape tree sunset sunrise natural purple river forest traveller evening morning travel vector magazine cover wallpaper package nature illustration illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Shawn

    ShenZhen

    Guide pages illustration ui
    honme interface Mirror UI ui honme interface
    Mirror Cast screen ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • 阿微Vera

    shenzhen，guangdong

    Hazy Icon sketch logo ui design ux design icon 图标 ui
    Hazy icon hazy 界面 vector branding logo ui design 图标 icon design ux ui
    Character illustration line illustration coffee uidesigner sketch character illustration icon uidesign ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • WANMASTER

    shenzhen

    Mascot for Nvidia Studio Challenge
    EYEPLUS™️ Logo branding design icon eyeplus™️ logo eyeplus™️ logo
    NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3090 illustration icon
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Bobby He

    Shenzhen China

    Credit Card Official Website illustrator web web design website
    Day 010 Social Share social share share music ui daily ui dailyui
    009 Music Player music player music ui app dailyui daily ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • XS

    shenzhen

    A webpage paid package style web ux ui design color 设计
    developer illustration branding color design ui
    developer illustration branding illustration design color
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • YZD

    Shenzhen

    Some icons design blue c4d icondesign icon cinema4d 插图 3d art
    Bye2020 creative icon cinema4d 3d art 3d 插图
    Web illustration：Banner illustration design ui aftereffects motion design animation 插图
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • 张威

    Shenzhen, China

    Cat illustration design
    c4d branding ui illustration design
    c4d ux typography ui illustration design
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • ZHONG啊

    shenzhen, China

    icon design ui icon
    The background system website app flat illustration typography web design ui web
    Logistics management vector illustration icon logistics company management logistics webdesign
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

