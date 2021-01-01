Hire freelance product designers in Curitiba

Viewing 11 out of 118 freelance product designers in Curitiba available for hire

  • Felipe Mendes

    Felipe Mendes

    Curitiba, Brazil

    Cigino Cigar App Design cigar mobile logo app design interface ux ui
    Cigino Cigar App Design cigar branding brand mobile app logo design interface ux ui
    Fine landing page concept drink restaurant bar food portfolio design interface web site ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Jonatan Xavier

    Jonatan Xavier

    Curitiba, Brazil

    Liquid abstract backgrounds instagram template instagram stories abstract trends marble concept design artwork abstract art liquid effect texture minimal background design creative illustration gradient
    Monstera Background Artwork background design gradient creative digitalart visual designer background moderns gradients vector illustration vector digital tropical leaf leaves garden illustration
    Abstract Artwork wallpaper procreate painting marble ink illustration gradient flow digital painting digital art color background artwork art abstract design abstract art
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Camila Barbieri

    Camila Barbieri

    Curitiba, Brazil

    Sardine Can fish sardine can vector illustration app illustration geometric flat vector illustration flat 2d art
    Dental Care dental care dental clinic tooth teeth dentist dental medical flat design vector art stroke illustration app illustration character design vector illustration flat 2d art
    Kitty Cat kitty cat pet care cat vector illustration flat design vector art character app illustration character design vector illustration flat 2d art
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Fernando Capone

    Fernando Capone

    Curitiba, Brazil

    Daily UI #096 In-Stock american cheeseburger in-stock 96 096
    Daily UI #095 - Product Tour rick and morty product tour 95 095 daily ui
    Daily UI #094 - News 094 94 news cyberpunk 2077 dailyui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Alan Santana

    Alan Santana

    Curitiba • Brazil

    Black camel Tee. vector apparel t-shirt design lettering illustration
    Apparel tag- Cutterman Co. sticker graphic design patch t-shirt apparel design lettering badge logo illustration
    New badge Cutterman Co. logo sticker graphic design patch lettering badge
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Stephani Heuczuk

    Stephani Heuczuk

    Curitiba, Brazil

    valentine's day character art design character design photoshop digital art digital painting illustration
    _morrofuji vinyl music art lineart illustraion ep cover draw cover art artwork album art album cover
    sleep girl character girl design comicsart art character character design digital painting digital art illustration
    • Illustration
  • Pedro Savio

    Pedro Savio

    Curitiba - Brazil

    Routine illustrator illustraion balance therapy chamomile stretches tea pandemic brazil vector illustration vector art direction
    King Vegan website ecommerce food web webdesign web design vegan unsplash photography interface website typography ui
    Flip flop and socks socks flat vector illustration illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Rodrigo Ramos

    Rodrigo Ramos

    Curitiba, Brazil

    Crossfit Website - Loading Screen website blog crossfit gym sketchapp interaction loading animation loading loading screen ui
    Daily UI #100 💯 100 figma challenge landing page lp daily 100 challenge daily 100 daily ui dailyui
    Daily UI #099 adobexd xd categories 099 99 soccer ui dailyui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Marcio Fernandes

    Marcio Fernandes

    Curitiba Brasil

    Restaurant Banner - page1 food and drink banner uidesign design glass food app landingpage pasta restaurant food
    PowerBar interfacedesign interface app design app uidesignchallenge webdesign list uidesignpatterns uidesigns powerbar design uxdesign uidesign
    Music home page illustration websites webdesign website uidesigns uiux freelancer homepage landingpage uidesign
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Karolyna Piazzetta

    Karolyna Piazzetta

    Curitiba - Paraná

    Continue usando a máscara. photoshop design
    Faça parte! #1 cadastro landing page ui photoshop dailyui desenhar dribbble design
    Contra a cegueira da desinformação - Covid-19 covid-19 covid19 ilustrator illustration desenhar design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Jessica Pereira

    Jessica Pereira

    Curitiba, Brazil

    Daily UI/UX - Delivery App Concept delivery app breakfast lunch dinner delivery adobe xd app ux ui
    Daily UI/UX - Roomate App Concept financial payment checklist roomate app figma ux ui
    Daily UI/UX - Horoscope App Concept mobile app app horoscope adobe xd ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

