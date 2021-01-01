Hire freelance product designers in Chittagong

Viewing 11 out of 477 freelance product designers in Chittagong available for hire

  • Tahsin Tamanna

    Tahsin Tamanna

    Chittagong, Bangladesh

    Available on Fiverr | tahsintamanna icon gigs bestdesigner fiverr lettermark design sketch mark uiux brand identity bestseller branding logo graphic design ui
    Behance Saas Redesign | Darkmode webdesign design mark uiux lettermark brand identity icon darkmode behance redesign dashboard saas branding
    IT Company Web LOGIN UI | MIDPOINT screen mark icon illustration logo design lettermark brand identity uiux signin login webui branding
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Lynx Plus

    Lynx Plus

    Chittagong, Bangladesh

    Pickore P+O Letter combination Logo ologo plogo pologo ui illustration design branding creative bestshot creative logo modern minimalist graphic design logo 3d
    Pay Photos/Gallery Logo logodesign lynxplus gallery photo graphic design ui branding minimalist modern illustration design bestshot creative logo logo creative
    chat kit logo concept messanger clean socailmedia chating clogo cklogo chatkitlogo chatlogo boxing app design branding bestshot modern minimalist logo creative logo creative
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Nazim Uddin ✪

    Nazim Uddin ✪

    Chittagong, Bangladesh

    Sffan Cannabis Cannabis modern logo Cannabis logo branding symbol logo creative stationery design stationery design flyer design creative design creative logo sketch modern cannabis logo cannabis logo design cannabis logo sffan cannabis modern logo 2021
    Zastho logo Z modern logo Z logo branding Z letter logo flyer design business card creative designer creative logo brand identity modern logo designer new logo design zastho logo z modern logo z letter modern logo z letter logo modern logo 2021
    Hyavo Uribi logo HU modern logo HU logo branding HU letter flat logo design minimalist logo creative design creative logo h letter logo hu letter modern logo hu letter logo hu modren logo hu modren logo hyavo uribi logo hyavo uribi logo modern logo 2020
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • GFXpreceptor

    GFXpreceptor

    Chittagong, Bangladesh

    LOUDER | L letter logo | Modern logo unique logo logoideas logodesign louder l letter logo monogram minimalist logo creative logo logoawesome logoidea logo concept corporate logo lettering logotype gfxpreceptor wordmark modern logo typography brand identity branding
    krinkles | k letter logo | Modern logo k logo k letter logo letter k logo lettermark logo mark business logo brand lgoo logo inspiration logo concept logo minimalist lettering typography wordmark logotype gfxpreceptor modern logo briliant design brand identity branding
    Jayhook | Letter 'J' Modern logo | by gfxpreceptor latest modern logo designs creative monogram appicon lettermark corporate logo logo design branding logo design creative logo modern logo logo minimalist wordmark typography gfxpreceptor logotype brand identity branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Kakon Ghosh

    Kakon Ghosh

    Chittagong,Bangladesh

    Logo For Exterior Company. mountain logo graphic design modern logo logo brand identity minimal brand design branding real estate logo exterior logo
    Wrist Enthusiast logo Branding. wristwatch logo w e letter logo graphic design logo brand identity minimal design brand design branding modern logo letter logo
    U & J Letter Logo Mark modern logo brand identity minimal design brand design branding logo wordmark lettermark minimalist minimal logo
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Maksudul Hasan Rakib

    Maksudul Hasan Rakib

    Chittagong, Bangladesh

    JobsBook - Website Idea! branding graphic design webuidesign webui webdesign websitedesign design mobile app app user interface design ui ux uiux ui design ui
    Credit card checkout design mobile apps app uiux mobile app design mobile app user interface design ui ux ui design ui
    Mini Golf mobile app design mobile app app ux design user interface design ui ux uiux ui design ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Sadek Hossen

    Sadek Hossen

    Chittagong

    Al Wakil al wakil al wakil logo bangla arabic logo arabic logo lettermark logo wordmark logo design branding illustration icon design logo logo design arabic and english combined logo
    Restaurant Booking App Uikit mobile ui mobile app uikit booking uikit booking app ui food delivery uikit food uikit food ui ecommerce uikit realestat ui hotel ui design restaurant ui design hotel booking uikit hotel uikit hotel app uikit restaurant booking uikit restaurant booking app uikit restaurant uikit restaurant app uikit
    Restaurant Booking App Uikit ui8 free resource ui8 free uikit ecommerce app uikit food illustration food ui food uikit food delivery app uikit restaurtant ui hotel booking uikit restaurant booking uikit restaurant booking app uikit booking app uikit
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Md. Parvez Hossain

    Md. Parvez Hossain

    Chittagong, Bangladesh

    Logo design for a brand flat minimalist logo graphicdesign minimalist minimalism logo vector branding minimal design
    Logo Design for a clothing brand creative logo clothing brand cloth logodesign minimalist logo graphicdesign minimalist minimalism logo vector branding minimal design
    Minimal Logo Design flat minimalist logo graphicdesign minimalist minimalism logo vector branding minimal design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Kamrul Hassan Raj

    Kamrul Hassan Raj

    Chittagong, Bangladesh

    Letter logo K modern logo trendy lettermark website analytic analysis typography k letter logo clean brand app branding concept minimal abstract ux ui vector design creative logo
    Home Icon (Letter H) homeland city colorful trendy modern logo lettermark letter h rent home logo home lettering clean creative design vector analytics minimal icon branding concept branding
    K letter logo unique logo letter company logo app identity ui ux typeface k letter lettering typography design creative clean vector analytics abstract minimal icon branding concept branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Md. Asad Bin Rahman Ikfat

    Md. Asad Bin Rahman Ikfat

    Chittagong, Bangladesh

    Exclusive Furniture Ad - Furniture Store Instagram Post Template furniture store furniture templates instagram post template social media social media design trending ads web banner branding banner stories instagram advertising modern banner banners feed
    Exclusive Furniture Ad - Furniture Store Instagram stories offer chair sale advertising ad stories story unique ad design instagram post template instagram post design instagram post social media design instagram template instagram instagram stories
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Humayun Chowdhury

    Humayun Chowdhury

    Chittagong, Bangladesh

    Vintage aesthetic antler logo design! sketch hatching etching woodcut old fashion line art illustrator vintage aesthetic vintage vintage illustration vintage logo branding design classic vintage design logo vector logo design illustration custom type
    Forest illustration etching cross hatching woodcut edgy line art line drawing illustrator vintage merchandise branding ui design classic vintage design logo vector logo design illustration custom type graphic design
    Botanical Beauty Logo Design. illustrator lineart graphic design line work hand drawn vintage drawing custom hand-drawn outdoors ui branding design classic vintage design logo vector logo design illustration custom type
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

