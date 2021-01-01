Freelance Product Designers in Warsaw, Poland for hire

About Adam Kalin

Hi there 👋

My name is Adam Kalin and I love to create digital products.

I specialize in building user interfaces for extensive web and mobile applications using design systems.

I spent 11 years in the IT sector (mostly software houses and startups) and delivered over 100 digital projects.

Former frontend developer (4 years of experience).

Full stack education (Software engineering, Graphic design, UX and analytics).

Currently I work as full-time freelance UI designer.

Feel free to follow and stay up to date with my UI design explorations.