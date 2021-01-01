Freelance Product Designers in Varna, Bulgaria for Hire
Sonya IvanovaPro
Varna
About Sonya Ivanova
Branding, web and print design.
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- animation
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction design
- photography
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Ilarion Ananiev Graphic Design & IllustrationPro
Varna | Bulgaria • $20 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- typography
Tsvetelina Georgieva
Varna, Bulgaria • $10 (USD) per hour
About Tsvetelina Georgieva
Graphic designer and type lover.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Academy of music, dance and fine arts
Bachelor
2019
Skills
- UI Design
- UX Design
- branding
- graphic design
- logo design
- photography
- print design
- type design
- typography
- web design
Vyara Ivanova
Varna, Bulgaria • $30 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
2D Artist @ XS Software
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
University of Veliko Tarnovo, Arts Department
Pedagogy of Fine Arts (Department Graphic Design)
2018
Skills
- character design
- digital art
- icon
- illustration
- vector graphics
- web design