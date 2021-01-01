Freelance Product Designers in Vancouver, BC for hire
Find the world’s best product designers in Vancouver, BC on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Stanislav KryshtalPro
Vancouver, Canada • $30 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- graphic design
- interaction design
- mobile apps design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Brook WellsPro
Vancouver, Canada • $40 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
Ben DidierPro
Vancouver, BC
About Ben Didier
Ben Didier is an independent graphic designer and illustrator based in Vancouver, BC. Since 2006 he has specialized in branding, packaging and print projects with a focus on lettering, illustration and custom typography. Past clients include The Royal Canadian Mint, The Washington Post, Oprah Magazine, Old Spice, CBC Television and Softball Canada. From 2010–14 he worked for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and spent three years as the Senior Designer at CBC Music.
An avid cyclist, rain or shine, he overcompensates for a lifetime of cold Canadian winters by swimming in as many lakes and rivers as humanly possible each summer.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
- packaging
- typography
Konstantin Sokhan
Vancouver, Canada • $200 (USD) per hour
About Konstantin Sokhan
Design @ Frame.io. Previously design director at MetaLab. Ex-Torontonian. Full stack Dev. Created stockwallet.io. Lover of climbing and the great outdoors.
Work History
-
Design Director @ MetaLab
2015 - 2021
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- design
- development
- ios design
- product design
- product strategy
- prototype
- ui
- ux