Freelance Product Designers in Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam for hire

Hoang Nguyen

HCMC, Vietnam $50 (USD) per hour

About Hoang Nguyen

Vietnamese guy, who loves designing and animals

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • print design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Yup Nguyen

HCM, Vietnam $30 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • concept animation
  • concept creation
  • icon animation
  • icon design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • motion design
  • svg animation
Ben Tortorelli

HCMC, Viet Nam

About Ben Tortorelli

Self-taught Product Designer with a background in Business and Marketing. I enjoy balancing user and business needs to create memorable experiences.

Currently leading design at Anduin Transactions, a San Francisco startup (Series A). I spent the past few years building a suite of fintech and legaltech products used by some of the biggest VCs and law firms in the world.

I am also a judge @ CSS Design Awards

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • digital marketing
  • finance
  • fintech
  • front-end coding
  • illustration
  • marketing
  • mobile
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Abul Bashar Muhammad Salahuddin 🚀

Ho Chi Minh $25 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Lead Illustrator @ Pathao Ltd

    2017 - 2017

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • University of Dhaka

    MFA

    2014

Skills

  • animation
  • avatar
  • book illustration
  • caricature
  • character design
  • illustration
  • pixel art
  • vector graphics
  • webillustration
