Freelance Product Designers in Tehrān, Iran for hire
Find the world’s best product designers in Tehrān, Iran on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Tannaz Sadeghi
Tehran, Iran • $30 (USD) per hour
About Tannaz Sadeghi
Product Designer
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Snapp!
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
Education
-
Central Tehran Branch
Bachelor's Degree, Graphic Design
2017
Skills
- graphic design
- illustration
- photography
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Masumeh Masumie
Tehran, Iran
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- mobile design
- user interface (ui)
- web design
reyhane alaei
tehran
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- graphic design
- graphic illustration
- illustration
- motiondesign
- ui desing
Sina AmiriPro
Tehran, Iran • $100 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- graphic design
- illustrate
- ui
- ui desing
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- ux
- visual identity design