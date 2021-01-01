Freelance Product Designers in Sydney, Australia for hire
Monty HaytonPro
Sydney • $95 (USD) per hour
About Monty Hayton
Working from Sydney, providing User Experience, User interface, & data visualisation services. Helping translate ideas into engaging and memorable experiences.
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Prioritise
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
UTS
VIsual Communication
2017
Skills
- data visualisation
- digital design
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction design
- mobile app ui
- mobile interface
- product design
- prototyping
- responsive design
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- user research
- web design
- wireframing and prototyping
Andrew McKayPro
Sydney, Australia • $140 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- app ui design
- icon
- illustration
- mobile
- mobile interface design
- product design
- ui
Chris PhillipsPro
Sydney • $80 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- animation
- character design
- design
- digital design
- illustration
- motion graphics
Philippe HongPro
Sydney • $90 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Director @ Raw Studio
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- design
- front developer
- illustration
- logo
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design