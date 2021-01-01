Freelance Product Designers in Sydney, Australia for hire

Monty Hayton

Sydney $95 (USD) per hour

About Monty Hayton

Working from Sydney, providing User Experience, User interface, & data visualisation services. Helping translate ideas into engaging and memorable experiences.

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Prioritise

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • UTS

    VIsual Communication

    2017

Skills

  • data visualisation
  • digital design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile interface
  • product design
  • prototyping
  • responsive design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
  • web design
  • wireframing and prototyping
Andrew McKay

Sydney, Australia $140 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • app ui design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • mobile interface design
  • product design
  • ui
Chris Phillips

Sydney $80 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • animation
  • character design
  • design
  • digital design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
Philippe Hong

Sydney $90 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Director @ Raw Studio

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • design
  • front developer
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
