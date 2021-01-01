Freelance Product Designers in Strasbourg, France for Hire

Find the world’s best product designers in Strasbourg, France on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Lucas Habouche

Strasbourg, France $400 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Motion Designer @ Freelance

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 2d
  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • character animation
  • design
  • motion graphics
Aurélien Sesmat

Strasbourg $500 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • 3d modeling and rendering
  • brand designer
  • branding
  • branding and logo design
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • logodesign
  • logodesigner
  • ui
  • visual identity design
  • web design
Elodie ATANLEY

Strasbourg, France

About Elodie ATANLEY

I am a passionate freelance Webdesigner & Front-end developer who love to design and develop websites with a focus on user experience and SEO.

I support business owners and startups in their project by developping landing pages to test their ideas and give them visibility on the web.

Available to work on your project, I am open to join a team :)
Drop me a line on my website or on LinkedIn and we will discuss about it !

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Education

  • University of Strasbourg (France)

    Master Degree in Webdesign and multilingual website creation

    2020

Skills

  • CSS
  • HTML
  • UX Design
  • bootstrap
  • landing page
  • responsive design
  • responsive layout
  • responsive websites
  • seo
  • web design
  • website developer
  • website layout design
  • website redesign
  • wordpress
  • wordpress developer
  • wordpress web design
Jimmy Raheriarisoa

Strasbourg $800 (USD) per hour

About Jimmy Raheriarisoa

French Art director . design & illustration @waaark

Work History

  • Art director @ Waaark

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding identity
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • motiondesign
  • ui animation
  • vector graphics
  • vfx artist
  • web design
