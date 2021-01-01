Freelance Product Designers in Singapore for Hire

About Bady

Hello, I’m Bady. I’m an Indonesian living in Singapore, where I’m a product design lead in DBS Bank Singapore. For the past six years, I’ve spent my time making banking products more human. Prior to that, I designed interfaces for startups and individual businesses in various industry from travel, medical to B2B for more than 5 years.

I'm a self-thought designer and always curious with different spectrum of design from user experience, interface design, motion design, and 3D design. Sometimes I share my side project in dribbble & my thoughts on twitter Taking pictures used to be a big part of my life, but now I only do it occasionally and shared some of it for free in Unsplash