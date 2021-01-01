Hire freelance product designers in Sacramento, CA

  • Daniel Patrick

    Daniel Patrick

    Sacramento, Ca

    Lucky Stars abstract texture artwork color study branding design illustration
    High Contrast high contrast illustration texture color
    Prost Beer Hall branding design logo type typography lettering illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Vlad Radchenko

    Vlad Radchenko

    Sacramento, CA

    Mobile Landing Page app design parents learning explore playground games family app baby childcare kids children kids app daycare mobile ui mobile app creative minimal ux ui
    Roofing Landing Page architecture header construction cleaning interface web design homeowner real estate home builder home contractors roof service roofing housing landing page website minimal ux ui
    Landing Page (Rejected Files) event site landing page kids parents fair babysitter web care child children babies playground explore games learning web design website ux ui
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Marc Caldwell

    Marc Caldwell

    Sacramento, CA

    Crestron Lighting Page ipad color intuitiv smart home home automation crestron clean interface icon user experience user interface flat app ui design ux
    Wenner Redesign + Rebuild web dark mode dark theme minimal smart home home automation crestron web design clean website color icon interface user experience user interface ui design ux
    Wenner Redesign + Rebuild smart home home automation crestron typography web design website interface web icon user experience user interface ui design ux
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Zach Burghardt

    Zach Burghardt

    Rocklin, CA

    Nance&Co. Flyer modern classy realtor real estate marketing assets collateral branding marketing print flyer
    Rocklin Bike Coalition Website bicycle bike marketing homepage nonprofit npo web design web website
    Creditor Offers Dashboard accounts personal finance finance app finance app mobile chart user experience user interface ux ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Jose Rivera

    Jose Rivera

    Sacramento, California

    Dramatic Hen illustrator hen animal illustration
    Happy Fish happy fish texture adobefresco illustration
    Little Grey kitten cat texture illustrator animal illustration
    • Illustration
  • Ashley Stell ◍

    Ashley Stell ◍

    Rocklin, CA

    Campaign setup product ui ux design component design system enterprise campaign marketing
    Mini design system consumer ui product ux design ios mobile saas marketing
    Chrome extension clean saas gradient enterprise design ux ui product marketing uiuxdesign uiux chrome extension extension
    • Product Design
  • Will Tullos

    Will Tullos

    Sacramento

    ROTY Logo 3d haliburton tyrese kings sacramento basketball
    55TH LOGO - GRACE CHURCH houston church grace anniversary 55
    ROTM Graphic for Kings IG sick sportz editz nba purple basketball rookie kings
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • hitRefresh

    hitRefresh

    Sacramento, CA

    Real estate coaching program hero cta interface minimal layout landing page plan realtor housing home house real estate lesson couching ux design figma web ui
    Roofing mobile mockup design construction minimalistic homepage page landing ios mobile clean roof roofing kitchen ux web ui
    New Roof landing page hero cta form figma construction roof roofing web design landing page interface landing layout minimal design ux web ui clean
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Nick Barry

    Nick Barry

    Sacramento, CA

    SISTER - Animated Homepage Carousel style web type typographic greensock prototyping carousel layout design motion graphics layout typography video cinematic ui website animation interactive
    Kiva Confections - Website interaction design website design webdesign design ux cannabis interactive branding website ui
    CLIF Bar - Website ecommerce design ecommerce shopify design web website design website interactive ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Hans Bennewitz

    Hans Bennewitz

    Sacramento, CA

    Ramen House exterior 3-color line illustration building ramen illustration
    New personal identity / business card design business card logo branding identity
    Batmaaaaan 2-color illustration comics dc comics batman
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Brandon Salindo

    Brandon Salindo

    Sacramento

    Totem Tumble 3/3 totem vector illustration
    Totem Tumble 2/3 totem vector illustration
    Totem Tumble 1/3 totem vector illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design

