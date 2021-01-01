Freelance Product Designers in Rome, Italy for Hire
Find the world’s best product designers in Rome, Italy on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Beatrice CastaldoPro
Rome, Italy • $50 (USD) per hour
About Beatrice Castaldo
Digital Product Designer at @Fireart-d.
Love beauty, hate corners.
Work History
-
Digital Product Designer @ Freelance
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Education
-
Sapienza University of Rome
Three-year's deegree
2012
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- appdesign
- css
- design lead
- html5
- illustration
- lead
- mobile
- principle
- product design
- protoyping
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web
- web design
Gaia ZuccaroPro
Rome
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- graphic design
- interaction design
- mobile
- principle
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design
Alessandro CataldiPro
Rome, Italy • $50 (USD) per hour
About Alessandro Cataldi
I help companies creating professional digital products and improving their users’ experience,
while driven by curiosity and continuous quest for professional updates, in particular of UX and UI. Boosting business objectives by supporting the team of developers in search for effective and winning solutions.
Thanks to an excellent ability to organize goals and work flow, I can manage my tasks independently and connect the dots of the projects in which I am involved, managing time and contingencies efficiently. Entrepreneurial and collaborative, I love to contribute to teamwork and cooperation with other departments, with the ultimate aim of achieving the common targets.
Creative and “geek”, I like to keep up with the technologies available in my field, always bringing my self up to date with relevant field knowledge and expertise.
Work History
-
Product & UX/UI Designer @ Freelance
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Academy of Fine Arts
Bachelor's degree, Media Art
2016
Skills
- interaction design
- product design
- ui design
- ux design
- web design
Gabriel Avram
Rome, Italy
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- front-end development
- graphic design
- photo manipulation
- ui
- ux
- web design