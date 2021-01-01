Freelance Product Designers in Pune, India for hire
Find the world’s best product designers in Pune, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Manoj Jadhav
Pune, India • $15 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Art director @ Eventbeep
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- mobile interface
- ui
- web design
Amit Botre - Spin DesignPro
Pune, India • $80 (USD) per hour
About Amit Botre - Spin Design
Design studio specializing in branding, custom lettering, illustration, print and packaging design.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
AKMV PUNE
BFA
1996
Skills
- Pinup Art
- Retro
- Type Design
- branding
- calligraphy
- custom lettering
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- packaging
- print design
- retro design
- spot illustration
- typography
- vintage logo
🏅Chandan MishraPro
Pune • $35 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Design Lead @ Coditas Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Education
-
University of Pune
Bachelors in Computer Science
2012
Skills
- interaction design
- user experience design
- user interface design
Nikhil NigadePro
Pune,India • $100 (USD) per hour
About Nikhil Nigade
UI Designer, Amateur Youtuber, Digital Colorist.
Work History
-
Sr. Designer & Engineer @ Shyplite
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- engineering
- interaction design
- ios 10
- ios 12
- ios 13
- ios 7
- ios 8
- ios 9
- ios design
- ui
- ux
- web apps
- web design
- web ui