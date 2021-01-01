Freelance Product Designers in Pretoria, South Africa for Hire
Pamela DuursemaPro
Pretoria, South Africa • $19 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI Designer @ Momentum Life
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Vega School of Brand Leadership
BA Creative Communications
2016
Skills
- App Design
- UI Design
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- illustration
- web design
- web ui
Ndumiso Nyoni
Johannesburg, South Africa • $35 (USD) per hour
About Ndumiso Nyoni
Motion Graphic Designer, Illustrator, Film Enthusiast
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- character design
- digital compositiing
- graphic design
- motion graphics
- vector graphics
Jackie Zhang
Pretoria • $30 (USD) per hour
About Jackie Zhang
Designer at Dot Slash
http://dotslash.digital/
|
Illustrator at home
127.0.0.1
Work History
-
UI/UX designer @ Dot Slash
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- 2d animation
- animation
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- interaction design
- mobile
- motion graphics
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Pierre Leeflang
Johannesburg, South Africa • $50 (USD) per hour
About Pierre Leeflang
UX | UI Designer. A lover of coffee, adventures and user interfaces.
Work History
-
Senior UX Engineer @ Entelect
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Open Window
BA Visual Communication
2012
Skills
- interaction design
- micro interactions
- ui
- ux
- visual design