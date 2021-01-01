Freelance Product Designers in Poznań, Poland for Hire
Find the world’s best product designers in Poznań, Poland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
tonikAgency
Poznań, Poland • $60 (USD) per hour
Specialties
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design
- Illustration
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
Michał RoszykPro
Poznań, Poland, Europe • $65 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Senior Product Designer @ Widelab
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- digital
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Anton OlashynPro
Poznan, Poland • $30 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UX/UI Designer @ HighSolutions
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
WSB University in Poznań
engineering
2020
Skills
- adobe
- autolayout
- figma
- guidelines
- high fidelity prototyping
- interaction design
- logo and branding
- mobile
- product design
- uiux
- visual identity design
- web design
- wireframe
Jacek JaniczakPro
Poznań, Poland
About Jacek Janiczak
I design:
branding
illustration
I don't produce it.
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- vector graphics