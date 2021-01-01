Freelance Product Designers in Philadelphia, PA for Hire

Find the world’s best product designers in Philadelphia, PA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Mike Smith

Mike Smith

Pro

Philadelphia $125 (USD) per hour

Message

About Mike Smith

Designer at Smith & Diction

Work History

  • Art Director @ Smith & Diction

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • editorial design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • typography
Message
Greg Christman

Greg Christman

Pro

Philadelphia $150 (USD) per hour

Message

About Greg Christman

I draw pictures all day and somehow I get paid for it. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • design
  • editorial design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
  • restaurant branding
  • spot illustration
Message
James Olstein

James Olstein

Pro

Philadelphia $80 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Owner @ James Olstein illustration

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand art
  • cover illustration
  • design
  • editorial design
  • environmental
  • illustration
  • magazine
  • spot illustration
Message
Dan Blessing | Design Shark™

Dan Blessing | Design Shark™

Pro

Philadelphia, PA $50 (USD) per hour

Message

About Dan Blessing | Design Shark™

I design concept-driven logos & brand identities for businesses in the sport & corporate industries.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • brand identity
  • brand strategy
  • css
  • graphic design
  • html coding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • page layout
  • ui
  • web design
Message