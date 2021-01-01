Freelance Product Designers in Perth, Australia for Hire

Find the world’s best product designers in Perth, Australia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Matt Taylor

Matt Taylor

Perth, Western Australia

Message

About Matt Taylor

Hey, I'm Matt - Designer and Illustrator.

I believe in the power of design, creative work and the effect it has on our world.
Hit me up if you're interested in working with me, or just want to talk all things design.

Work History

  • Designer @ The Brand Agency

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Curtin University

    BA of Design

    2017

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • character design
  • design for print
  • design for web
  • digital design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo and branding
  • murals
  • print collateral
  • print design
  • social media marketing
  • typography
Message
Rosa Spencer

Rosa Spencer

Perth, Western Australia $60 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Visual Communications Designer @ Grafika Studio

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • appdesign
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Mattijs

Mattijs

Perth, Australia $30 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • coding
  • front-end development
  • mobile
  • typography
  • ui
  • web design
Message
Michael Ott

Michael Ott

Perth, Western Australia

Message

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • javascript
  • javascript jquery
  • php
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wordpress
Message