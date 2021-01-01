Freelance Product Designers in Padang, Indonesia for Hire

Find the world’s best product designers in Padang, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Ulul Amri

Padang, Indonesia $25 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
Hendi Perkasa

West Sumatera, Indonesia $5 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • Figma
  • icondesign
  • inkscape
Raihan Widi

Padang, Indonesia $7 (USD) per hour

About Raihan Widi

UI & UX Designer
OPEN FOR FREELANCE PROJECTS.

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Haluan Media Group

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Education

  • Universitas Putra Indonesia YPTK Padang

    Bachelor

    2020

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobexd
  • figma
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • user interface (ui)
  • vector artwork
Afi Khairunnisa

Bukittinggi, Indonesia

About Afi Khairunnisa

I'm a student and UI/UX Enthusiast.

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Perawatku.id

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • Figma
  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • adobe xd
