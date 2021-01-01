Freelance Product Designers in Oakland, CA for Hire
Find the world’s best product designers in Oakland, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Slava KornilovPro
San Francisco • $100 (USD) per hour
About Slava Kornilov
Creative Director at @GeexArts.
Awwwards Jury 2019.
Work History
-
Creative director @ Geex Arts
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- android design
- ios design
- mobile
- news
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design
UI8Agency
San Francisco, CA • $225 (USD) per hour
Specialties
- Animation
- Illustration
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- Web Design
Andrew BaygulovPro
San Francisco, CA • $100 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Co-Founder / Creative Director @ Artstel
2017 - 2019
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
west springfield high
general studies diploma
2000
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- creative direction
- iconagraphy
- interaction design
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Gabe BeckerPro
San Francisco, CA
About Gabe Becker
Product + Visual Designer
Available for full-time, freelance or remote work opportunities. Feel free to reach out.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- animation
- branding
- dashboards
- graphic design
- mobile
- product design
- product management
- prototype
- saas design
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design