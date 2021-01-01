Freelance Product Designers in Montpellier, France for Hire

Thierry Fousse

Montpellier, France

About Thierry Fousse

Freelance illustrator • Animator • Bike/Skate/Roller • Dark synth/punk rock • Videogames • Cats

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • icon
  • illustration
  • motiondesign
Enzo Ancenis

France, Montpellier $30 (USD) per hour

About Enzo Ancenis

Graphic and Motion Designer.
Full-Time Freelancer.

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation 2d
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
Driss Elmeloud

Montpellier $60 (USD) per hour

About Driss Elmeloud

Graphic & Motion designer / 3D Artist

Work History

  • Motion designer & 3D Teacher @ Ecole Multimedia

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • Ecole Multimédia

    Graphic Designer

    2010

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • cgi
  • illustration
  • logo
Octav Design

Montpellier $70 (USD) per hour

About Octav Design

UX Designer - Lead Product + Dev Front
Based on Paris & Mtp

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • invizion
  • mobile
  • mobile interface
  • mobiledesign
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
