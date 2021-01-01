Freelance Product Designers in Milan, TN for Hire
Marco MartinaPro
Milan
Work History
-
Senior Visual Designer @ Bending Spoons.
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- illustration
- motion graphics
- ui animation
Marco FasoliPro
Milan
About Marco Fasoli
Hi there!
I’m an art director & lead visual designer based in Milan, Italy.
My background is rooted in minimal graphic communication and visual narratives.
I’m very fascinated by the study of optical perception and illusion and I explore them in many different practical ways.
Visual arts and alternative music are the basis of my creative sensibilities.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- artist
- design lead
Davide PedonePro
Milan
About Davide Pedone
Digital Designer based in Milan, with 5 years experience in UX Design for IoT and smart ecosystems.
Currently Interaction Designer at Spindox.
Work History
-
Interaction Designer @ Freelance
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Politecnico di Milano
110L
2017
Skills
- After Effects
- UI Design
- UX Design
- motion graphics
- systems thinking
- ui prototyping
- user flows
- ux strategy