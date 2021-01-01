Freelance Product Designers in Memphis, TN for Hire

Find the world’s best product designers in Memphis, TN on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Allie Mounce

Allie Mounce

Pro

Memphis, TN

Message

About Allie Mounce

Independent brand designer, illustrator, and maker of all things digital. Cofounder of Pretty Useful Co.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • designer
  • typography
  • web design
Message
Ben Colar

Ben Colar

Pro

Memphis

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • broadcast
  • creative direction
  • design
  • headlines
  • radio
  • web design
Message
Clare Freeman

Clare Freeman

Pro

Memphis, TN

Message

About Clare Freeman

Illustrator, Animator, Designer, and Front-End Developer. Co-founder of Pretty Useful Co.

Work History

  • Co-owner @ Pretty Useful Co.

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Memphis College of Art

    BFA in Illustration

    2013

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • letterpress printing
  • logo
  • typography
  • vector graphics
Message
Micah Lindley

Micah Lindley

Millington, Tennessee $2 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • affinity
  • branding
  • flat design
  • gradient
  • logos and branding
  • material design
  • neumorphism
  • simplicity
  • typography
  • ui
  • vector graphics
Message