Freelance Product Designers in Medellín, Colombia for Hire
Find the world’s best product designers in Medellín, Colombia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Francisco Rendon
Medellín / Colombia
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- graphic design
- motion graphics
- ui
- ux
- web design
Robinsson CraventsPro
Medellín - Colombia
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- illustration graphic design
- packaging design
- visual identity design
Jessica VaslamPro
Medellín, Colombia
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Ude@ Educación Virtual
2020 - 2021
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Institución Universitaria Pascual Bravo
Graphic Design
2014
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- brand identity
- branding
- children illustration
- digital art
- graphic design
- icon
- icon design
- iconographer
- illustration
- logo
- logo desing
- visual identity design
Vanessa LópezPro
Medellín • $25 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Leader UX @ Ultragroup
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- animation 2d
- data driven design
- e-learning
- graphic design
- mobile interface
- ui desing
- ux strategy