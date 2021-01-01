Freelance Product Designers in Medan, Indonesia for Hire
Find the world’s best product designers in Medan, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Jez Design ⚡️
Medan, Indonesia • $15 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI Designer @ One Week Wonders
2021 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Universitas Gadjah Mada
Associate's
2017
Skills
- Mobile Design
- design thinking
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- web design
Fikri Fahrezy
Medan • $10 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Semut Indonesia Jaya
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Universitas Potensi Utama
S1
2020
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- figma
Ilham Rizky
Medan, Indonesia • $4 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Frontend Engineer @ Kawal Covid-19 Sumatera Utara
2020 - 2020
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Education
-
University of Sumatera Utara
Bachelor's
2020
Skills
- front-end development
- frontend web development
- mobile app ui
- ui
- user interface (ui)
- web design
- web developement