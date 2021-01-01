Freelance Product Designers in Mashhad, Iran for Hire

Find the world’s best product designers in Mashhad, Iran on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

imoon ideas

imoon ideas

Mashhad Iran $20 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • ferdowsi of mashhad university

    software engineering

    2012

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
Sajad Beheshti

Sajad Beheshti

Mashad $5 (USD) per hour

About Sajad Beheshti

UI + UX Designer

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Maivan

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • graphic design
  • mobile interface
  • psd to web
  • react native
  • reactjs
  • sketch
  • ui
  • web design
  • wordpress theme
Hesam odin

Hesam odin

Mashhad, Iran

About Hesam odin

Designing for humans Needs & Emotions in the Digital World (HX)

Work History

  • UX designer @ Karoshi Freelancing Studio

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • azad university

    software engineering

    2017

Skills

  • design thinking
  • game design
  • information architecture
  • user centered design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • user interviews
  • user research
  • wireframing and prototyping
Nadiah

Nadiah

Iran - Mashhad

About Nadiah

Graphic designer-
Illustration

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • character animation
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
