Freelance Product Designers in Ludhiāna, India for Hire
Find the world’s best product designers in Ludhiāna, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Rajveer Singh
Punjab, India • $15 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- animations
- communications
- figma
- illustration
- time management
- uiux
- visual design
- webdesign
sahil bajajPro
Mohali • $20 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Master Creationz
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- dashboard
- landing page
- mobile app ux
- mobile interface
- product design
- uiuxdesign
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- ux strategy
- web
- web design
- website animation
Abhishek Kaushal
Punjab, India
About Abhishek Kaushal
UI/UX designer at heart | Software developer by mind
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- design thinking
- graphic design
- minimalist
- protoyping
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- web design
jasmannat thukral
Punjab, India
About jasmannat thukral
Hi, I am an emerging Graphic designer. Currently pursuing Applied graphics.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- illustration
- logo deisgn
- maxon cinema 4d
- typography