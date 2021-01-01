Freelance Product Designers in Ljubljana, Slovenia for Hire
Miro / DrawingArtPro
Slovenia, Europe • $70 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Founder & Lead Designer @ DrawingArt
2002 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Education
-
Informatics & Management
BSc in Informatics
2005
Skills
- 3d graphics
- front-end development
- html
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
JakaPro
Ljubljana, Slovenija • $18 (USD) per hour
About Jaka
Hey, firstly, welcome! Glad to have you here. I am a mobile and web product designer and developer with great knowledge of frontend technologies (CSS and JS).
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- Mobile Design
- branding
- packaging
- print design
- product design
- stationary design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Ferdi JajaiPro
Ljubljana • $5 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Game artist @ Piksli.com
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- 2d
- 2d animation
- 3d graphics
- adobe photoshop
- animation
- animation design
- design
- illustration
- mation
- mograph
- motion graphics
- web design
KaminoAgency
Ljubljana, Slovenia
About Kamino
We consider each app we craft, a work of art. Our core focus is in building premium mobile applications that offer users a seamless experience that just works.