Freelance Product Designers in Lima, Peru for Hire

Angel VillanuevaPro
Lima, Perú • $50 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- app designer
- app ui
- app ui design
- ecommerce
- ecommerce website
- interaction design
- ios app
- ios ui
- mobile
- mobile design app
- mobile interface design
- ux
- visual design
Christian Vizcarra
Lima, Perú • $80 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Senior UI Designer @ BCP (Peruvian Bank)
2018 - 2019
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- app
- branding
- design systems
- interaction design
- ios design
- logo
- mobile
- motion
- product design
- ui
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- ux
- ux design
- web design
- wireframe
Angelo VitoPro
Lima, Perú • $40 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- UI Design
- UX Design
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- logo
- web design
Jesús Llancare
Lima, Peru
About Jesús Llancare
I love brands.
I love illustration.
I love photoshop.
I love concepts.
I love music.
I love inspiration.
I love art.
I love design.
Work History
-
Community Manager @ Visual Creativa
2017 - 2018
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- concept art
- creative
- digital art
- digital design
- edition
- graphic design
- illustration
- photo manipulation
- photoshop illustrator