Freelance Product Designers in Krasnodar, Russia for Hire

Find the world’s best product designers in Krasnodar, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Sergey Filkov

Sergey Filkov

Pro

Krasnodar, Russia $40 (USD) per hour

Message

About Sergey Filkov

Art Direction. Concept Vision. Product Design. UI Skills. UX Skills.

Work History

  • Expert UI/UX Designer @ Upwork

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Computer Graphics | UCTC "Turbo"

    Bachelor of Arts (B.A.)

    2007

Skills

  • dashboards
  • design systems
  • interaction design
  • lean ux
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • visual design
Message
Arseniy Ivanov

Arseniy Ivanov

Pro

Russia, Krasnodar $15 (USD) per hour

Message

About Arseniy Ivanov

UI/UX designer

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • css
  • figma
  • html5
  • javascript
  • node.js
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Dmitriy Ivanov

Dmitriy Ivanov

Pro

Krasnodar, Russia

Message

About Dmitriy Ivanov

Hey, I'm Di. 👋
Over 6+ years ago switched from illustration to interface design. Based in Krasnodar, from 🇺🇦 Currently Design Lead at EGO CI. Focusing on interactive experiences and mobile apps I help startups communicate better with people.

Music & bikes addiction, science fiction lover, corgi owner.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • design systems
  • design thinking
  • fintech
  • healthcare
  • illustration
  • interaction
  • management
  • mobile
  • motion
  • team leadership
  • tools agnostic
  • ui design
  • user centered design
  • ux
  • web design
Message
PavelGnezdilov

PavelGnezdilov

Russia, Krasnodar $20 (USD) per hour

Message

About PavelGnezdilov

Designer.
branding, logo developing, web design, UI/UX.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • corporative design
  • lettering
  • logo
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message