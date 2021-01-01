Freelance Product Designers in Kiev, Ukraine for hire

Find the world’s best product designers in Kiev, Ukraine on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Den Klenkov

Kiev, Ukraine $80 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • dashboard
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
Boro | Yehor Haiduk

Kiev, Ukraine $25 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Remote Sr UI/UX designer @ Freelance

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • mobile interface
  • motiondesign
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Andrew Litnytskyi

Kyiv, Ukraine

Work History

  • UI & UX Designe @ AIR Production

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • animation
  • concept
  • design systems
  • design thinking
  • ecommerce
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • motion ui
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Daniil Bondarenko

Kyiv, Ukraine $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Liinda Media

    2015 - 2018

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • banking
  • figma
  • fintech
  • mobile app design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ui visual designer
  • uidesign
  • ux
  • ux architecture
  • web
