Freelance Product Designers in Khulna, Bangladesh for hire
Find the world’s best product designers in Khulna, Bangladesh on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Md RaselPro
Khulna, Bangladesh • $50 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- branding identity
- graphic design
- logo
- photoshop illustrator
- print design
Rafsan Sam
Khulna, Bangladesh • $30 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI & UX Designer @ 123workforce.com
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- front-end development
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- web design
- wordpress
DevignedgeAgency
Khulna, Bangladesh • $40 (USD) per hour
About Devignedge
We do believe in approaching every project no matter how creative your idea is. Combining our tech expertise with your business needs we ensure that your business will have a profitable competitive advantage.
Specialties
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Illustration
- Leadership
- Mobile Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
- Web Design