Freelance Product Designers in Kazan, Russia for Hire

Alex Tkachev

Kazan, Russia $30 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • Adobe XD
  • Figma
  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • Web Design
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • mobile app design
  • protopie
  • protoyping
  • user research
  • web apps
Kamil Khadeyev

Russia, Kazan

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Skills

  • app icon
  • design
  • desktop application design
  • game ui
  • icon
  • icon illustration
  • illustration
  • interface designer
  • ios design
  • javascript
  • mac
  • mobile interface
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
Vitaly Malikov

Russia, Kazan

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adaptive
  • design
  • ecommerce
  • figma
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • web
  • web design
Artur Stotch

Kazan

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • web design
