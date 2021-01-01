Freelance Product Designers in Kathmandu, Nepal for Hire
Find the world’s best product designers in Kathmandu, Nepal on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
ISH∆N
Kathmandu • $25 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- branding
- design strategy
- figma
- front-end development
- gatsby
- html css js
- illustration
- interaction design
- javascript
- node.js
- reactjs
- ui
- ux
- vue.js
- web android ios
Alish K.C.
Kathmandu, Nepal • $5 (USD) per hour
About Alish K.C.
Enthusiastic UI/UX Designer from Nepal focused on creating meaningful experience through designs.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- adobe xd
- user interface (ui)
- user research
- wireframing and prototyping
Aakash Raj DahalPro
Kathmandu, Nepal • $25 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- bootstrap
- content writing
- css3
- html5
- javascript
- mysql
- php
Niraj Shakya
Nepal, ktm • $20 (USD) per hour
About Niraj Shakya
UX/UI Designer, who is passionate about solving problems that give a delightful, intuitive experience to the users by focusing on the business goals.
Work History
-
Head of UX/UI Design @ Vesuvio Labs
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Tribhuvan University
B.Sc. in Computer Science
2010
Skills
- graphic design
- html-css-sass
- illustration
- logo
- siteflow-userflow-taskflow
- ui
- user journey
- ux
- visualization
- web design
- wireframe-prototype