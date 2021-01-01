Freelance Product Designers in Karachi, Pakistan for hire

Find the world’s best product designers in Karachi, Pakistan on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Sehban Ali Akbar

Sehban Ali Akbar

Karachi $50 (USD) per hour

Message

About Sehban Ali Akbar

I craft purposeful brand identities and effective logos for growing SMBs from around the world.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • design
  • illustration
  • logo design
  • strategy
Message
Decojent

Decojent

Agency

Karachi, Pakistan

Message
Message
Danishali

Danishali

Karachi, Pakistan $25 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • business branding
  • editing video
  • flyer design
  • graphic and web design
  • logo desing
  • poster design
  • print design
  • uidesign
  • uiuxdesign
  • vehicle graphics
  • website layout design
Message
Hassan Ali

Hassan Ali

Karachi, Pakistan $20 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • UX Designer @ Decojent

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Education

  • Pafkiet Media Art

    Bachelor in Computer Arts

    2019

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • design systems
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • interface designer
  • mobile
  • mobile app ui
  • motion graphics
  • prototype
  • protoyping
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • web design
Message