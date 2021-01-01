Freelance Product Designers in Kandy, Sri Lanka for Hire
Find the world’s best product designers in Kandy, Sri Lanka on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Pathum Tzoo ✈
Kandy, Sri Lanka • $3 (USD) per hour
About Pathum Tzoo ✈
Mobile App UI/UX Designer
Work History
UI Designer @ Cloud Nine Solutions
2017 - 2018
Specialties
Illustration
1–2 years
Skills
- graphic design
- mobile app ui
- motion graphics
- ui desgin
- ui design
- uidesign
- uidesigner
- user interface (ui)
- uxdesign
- web design
Zain AhamedPro
Kandy, Sri Lanka
About Zain Ahamed
Nope! Not just another UI Designer lying around the corner.
Work History
UI Designer @ Fox Labs
2020 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- UI Design
- UX Design
- branding
- branding and logo design
- design thinking
- graphic design
- package design
- pattern design
Anjalee Wegodapola
Kandy, Sri Lanka
About Anjalee Wegodapola
Welcome to my Dribble
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
Udara Jayasanka
Mirigama • $30 (USD) per hour
About Udara Jayasanka
Passionate person with creative ideas and always think about out of box.
Work History
Digital / Social Media Manager @ Arimac
2015 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
SLIIT
BSc ( IT ) Specialized in Interactive Multimedia
2015
Skills
- artwork
- concept art
- designing
- digital design
- drawing
- illustration
- logo and branding
- photography
- tattoo design
- vector graphics