Freelance Product Designers in Islāmābād, Pakistan for hire
Find the world’s best product designers in Islāmābād, Pakistan on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Mujtaba JaffariPro
Islamabad, Pakistan • $60 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Product Designer | Team Lead @ Troon Technologies
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
University of Peshawar, Pakistan
Bachelor (Hons) in Communication Design
2010
Skills
- branding and logo design
- design for web
- design sprint
- design thinking
- mobile interface
- problem solver
- product design
- uidesign
- uxdesign
o2GeeksPro
Islamabad, Pakistan • $15 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe suit
- adobe xd
- animation deisgner
- appdesign
- development
- front-end development
- illustration
- infographic design
- logo
- mobile
- mobile app ux
- sketch
- ui
- ui ux designer
- user research
- ux
Burhan Khawaja
Islamabad, Pakistan • $50 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- icon
- illustration
- interaction design
- mobile
- mobile app design
- motion graphics
- onboarding
- ui
- ux
- web design
Haris
Islamabad • $15 (USD) per hour
About Haris
✏️Freelance Designer| Ramen Addict
Work History
-
Associate Art Director @ Ogilvy and Mather Pakistan
2017 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
University of Peshawar
Bachelors in Communication Design (Honors)
2013
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- logo