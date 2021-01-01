Freelance Product Designers in Indore, India for Hire

Prakhar Neel Sharma

Indore, Madhya Pradesh, INDIA 🇮🇳 $45 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • digitaldesign
  • graphic design
  • icon designer
  • illustration
  • information architect
  • interaction design
  • logo
  • mobile
  • uidesign
  • uiuxdesign
  • user experience designer
  • user interface designer
  • uxdesign
  • visual design
  • web design
Sanket Pal

indore, India $25 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Ui/Ux designer & Illustrator @ miles

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Education

  • RGPV

    Masters in Design

    2015

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding works
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • ui
Shabbir Manpurwala

Indore $30 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Interaction Designer @ Perdix Business Solution

    2015 - 2015

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • mobile app ui
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • user personas
  • user research
  • web design
  • wireframing and prototyping
Taher M

indore, India $10 (USD) per hour

About Taher M

Designs have been my passion for a long time, found dribble a great platform to show my skills and get reviewed by the best designers out there.

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • 2d animator
  • adobe illustrator
  • character designer
  • concept visualizer
  • explainer videos
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • motion graphics
  • storyboard
