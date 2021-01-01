Freelance Product Designers in Indore, India for Hire
Prakhar Neel SharmaPro
Indore, Madhya Pradesh, INDIA 🇮🇳 • $45 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- digitaldesign
- graphic design
- icon designer
- illustration
- information architect
- interaction design
- logo
- mobile
- uidesign
- uiuxdesign
- user experience designer
- user interface designer
- uxdesign
- visual design
- web design
Sanket PalPro
indore, India • $25 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Ui/Ux designer & Illustrator @ miles
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
1–2 years
Education
-
RGPV
Masters in Design
2015
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding works
- graphic design
- logo
- ui
Shabbir Manpurwala
Indore • $30 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Interaction Designer @ Perdix Business Solution
2015 - 2015
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- interaction design
- mobile app ui
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- user personas
- user research
- web design
- wireframing and prototyping
Taher MPro
indore, India • $10 (USD) per hour
About Taher M
Designs have been my passion for a long time, found dribble a great platform to show my skills and get reviewed by the best designers out there.
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- 2d animator
- adobe illustrator
- character designer
- concept visualizer
- explainer videos
- maxon cinema 4d
- motion graphics
- storyboard