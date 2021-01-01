Freelance Product Designers in Ikeja, Nigeria for Hire

Find the world’s best product designers in Ikeja, Nigeria on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Augustus

Augustus

Lagos, Nigeria $40 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Visual Designer @ Freelance

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • ab testing
  • art direction
  • branding identity
  • data visualization
  • design systems
  • icon
  • illustration
  • isometric illustration
  • iteration
  • marketing communications
  • user research
  • ux
  • vector
  • visual design
  • web design
Aderinsola Oluwafemi

Aderinsola Oluwafemi

Pro

Lagos, Nigeria

About Aderinsola Oluwafemi

Atarah, the Figmama.
Product Designer.

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Eden Life

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UI/UX
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • appdesign
  • figma
  • interaction design
  • interface designer
  • mobile app ui
  • product design
  • uidesign
  • user interface (ui)
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Commissioner of Design™

Commissioner of Design™

Pro

Lagos, Nigeria $35 (USD) per hour

About Commissioner of Design™

Product Designer 👨🏾‍🎨Balancing technical, commercial and human interaction through design . I ask questions and provoke thoughts.

Work History

  • UX Designer @ hotels.ng

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • content writing
  • design thinking
  • html css
  • prototype
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • wireframe
Chukwuma.U

Chukwuma.U

Lagos, Nigeria. $30 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Design Lead @ eTranzact Intl. Plc

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • logo
  • mobile
  • print design
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
